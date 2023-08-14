QUINCY — The Great River Honor Flight Board of Directors announced the 66th Mission will take place Thursday, August 17 out of John Wood Community College. The veterans will depart for D.C. at 2 a.m. and their homecoming will be around 10:30 p.m.
A total of 31 veterans will take part on this trip; of them, 27 served during the Vietnam era and the remaining four served before or after Vietnam.
The 31 veterans come from Illinois (Adams, Brown, Hancock and McDonough), Missouri (Marion, Clark, Knox and Lewis) and Iowa (Lee) will be part of this mission.
The trip will follow the itinerary that has been successful over the past 13 years.
Great River Honor Flight was started on Veterans Day 2009 with its first flight scheduled on April 13, 2010. Back then all the veterans were from World War II. That is the way it continued for several years until it was decided to expand to those veterans who had served during the Korean War. Since then, it has also expanded to include veterans during the Vietnam War and those who served between WWII, Korea and Vietnam and veterans serving thru 1985.
The goal for Great River Honor Flight remains to increase the total number of local veterans who have flown to Washington DC for FREE.
This will be the 66th mission overall for local veterans since the program started serving the Tri-State region in 2010. Since then, 2,098 local veterans who served in WWII, Korea, Vietnam and between those conflicts have previously participated in this program. After this trip the Honor Flight program will have flown 2,129 veterans to D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.