Honor Flight

Honor Flight Veterans receive a welcome home celebration at Mark Twain High School in Hannibal, Mo. on June 15. The next trip, mission #66, will go to D.C. Thursday, August 17.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

QUINCY — The Great River Honor Flight Board of Directors announced the 66th Mission will take place Thursday, August 17 out of John Wood Community College. The veterans will depart for D.C. at 2 a.m. and their homecoming will be around 10:30 p.m.

A total of 31 veterans will take part on this trip; of them, 27 served during the Vietnam era and the remaining four served before or after Vietnam.

