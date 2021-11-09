QUINCY — For the second year, the Illinois Veterans Home at Quincy will host their Veterans Day ceremony without the public in attendance.
“I hope this is the last time we have to do it this way,” Rick Gengenbacher said. Gengenbacher is the director of marketing at IVH. “We have to do whatever it takes under the circumstances, though.”
The ceremony will still take place on Thursday, at 10:15 a.m. Gengenbacher said the plan is to have the presentation streamed through social media, including by the home’s chaplain Dave Hall.
The keynote speaker for this year’s event is Maj. Jim Miller, a retired U.S. Army officer who also serves as the chair of the Veterans Parade.
“It’s a privilege for me,” Miller said of being asked to headline the ceremony. “I never turn down a chance to speak about veterans. I just feel it’s my duty.”
Miller said his address will focus on honoring all veterans, regardless of the time period.
“I want to talk about, and to, our remaining World War II veterans,” he said, “because we don’t have a lot of them left, we’re losing around 1,000 per day.
“I also want to talk about the 123,000 (military troops) interred on foreign soil, because for most of them, their family has never been able to visit those resting places. And I want to talk about our Vietnam veterans, who make up about 30% of our current veteran population.”
Thursday’s ceremony will including the presentation of the colors by the American Legion Post 37 Color Guard, music selections by members of the Quincy University Chamber Choir, and wreath-laying at each of the Home’s buildings. The American Legion Honor Guard will also perform a rifle salute, with bugler Beth Young playing “Taps.”
Even though the public cannot be on hand for the ceremony, Miller said the remembrance is the most important part of the day.
“Personally, I think it’s more challenging without the audience present,” he said. “But that doesn’t lessen the importance of the day.
“We all just need to take a moment to think about what veterans have done for all of us,” he concluded.
Veterans Day, originally conceived as Armistice Day, was created to mark the end of World War I, which officially ended at 11 a.m. on November 11 in 1918. Changed in 1954 to honor all veterans, living and passed, Veterans Day is celebrated on the “11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.