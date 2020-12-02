KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Livestock Symposium is going virtual this year, and its first Zoom event will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.
The program, “Industry Discussion on Current Issues in the Cattle Business,” will feature three well-known professionals — Corbitt Wall, cattle market analyst with DV Auction in Canyon, Texas; Scott Brown, University of Missouri associate Extension professor, ag economics with the University of Missouri; and Tom Brink, chief executive officer of Red Angus Association of America in Brighton, Colo.
Registration is available at missourilivestock.com/speakers. A Zoom link will be emailed to participants after registration.