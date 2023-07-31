What is a sunburn?

Sunburn is inflamed, painful skin that feels hot to the touch. It's caused by too much exposure to UV light.

July is UV Safety Month, which makes this a good time to learn about sunburn and why it's important to avoid one by protecting your skin from the harmful effects of ultraviolet, or UV, radiation from sunlight.

Sunburn is inflamed, painful skin that feels hot to the touch. It's caused by too much exposure to UV light. That UV light may be from the sun or artificial sources, such as sunlamps and tanning beds. UVA is the wavelength of light that can penetrate to the deep layers of skin and lead to skin damage over time. UVB is the wavelength of light that penetrates the skin more superficially and causes sunburn.

