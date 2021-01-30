By JAY CRAIG
We will all be confronted with all our deeds, on Judgment Day. Why?
The purpose of the Judgment Day is not to determine who will be saved and who will be lost. God does not need a final exam of each person’s works to make such a determination. He foreknew everyone’s life history before the foundation of the world, and so had already predestined believers to heaven (Romans 8:29). A judgment day is not needed for this purpose.
Even before we die, believers in a sense are already judged (Romans 8:1, 31-39; Philippians 3:9-10; 1 John 4:17; Jude 24). Those who are saved by grace are supposed to have an assurance of their saved status. At death a saved person enters the bliss of paradise and a lost person enters the torment of hell. At the second coming itself, after the resurrection and transformation, humans are transported to the scene of the judgment in two waves, the wicked first and then the righteous. Thus the decision as to who is saved and who is lost has already been made before the judgment itself begins.
So what is the purpose of the judgment? The Judgment Day is the occasion for the separation of all the saved from the all of the lost. While living on Earth, the saved and the lost are mingled (Matthew 13:30, 47-49). At death, they are separated. But at the resurrection they are intermingled again. Following the resurrection, the two-stage rapture functions as a preliminary to the final judgment, as one band of angels takes or removes the lost (Matthew 13:41) and deposits them on God’s left hand (Matthew 25:33), while another group of angels raptures the saved (Matthew 24:31) and deposits them at God’s right hand (Matthew 25:33). Here at the judgment event, for the first time, a final separation occurs.
This will also be the time for the first public proclamation of the fate of each individual. When an individual enters his intermediate state at death, this is mainly a private experience. But at the final judgment scene Jesus says to the saved in the presence of all, “Come, you who are blessed of my father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world” (Matthew 25:34). Likewise, he says to the lost, “Depart from me, accursed ones, into the eternal fire which has been prepared for the devil and his angels” (Matthew 25:41; 7:23).
Such separation and proclamation are not necessary. The final states could be ushered in without them. So, there must be some deeper purpose for the judgment day, whereby something may be accomplished that God considers important or necessary. What might this be? Vindication.
The public examination of every person’s deeds will vindicate God’s decision regarding each person’s eternal destiny. It will demonstrate God’s righteousness and impartiality in judgment. No one will be able to accuse God of being unfair, concerning his fate. Everyone will be “without excuse” (Romans 1:20; 2:1). It will be made clear that those who are lost are getting what they deserve, and those who are saved are getting the opposite of what they deserve.
This same rationale for the judgment applies also to the fact that a final judgment according to works will demonstrate God’s righteousness in assigning specific degrees of reward and punishment to those who are judged. That different degrees of punishment will be meted out to the lost seems to be the point of Luke 12:47-48.
Concerning the hypocritical religious leaders of his day Jesus said, “These will receive greater condemnation” (Luke 20:47). He also said that it will be “more tolerable” for some than others “in the day of judgment” (Matthew 11:22-24). This is true because some commandments have greater significance than others (Matthew 22:36-40), some sins are worse than others (Matthew 23:23), and some people have more opportunity than others (Matthew 11:22-24). The same applies to degrees of reward.