Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this morning changing to all rain for the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Occasional rain. Some snow showers mixing in overnight. Low 32F. E winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.