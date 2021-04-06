Hannibal, Mo. William H. "Bill" Haden Apr 6, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save William "Bill" Howard Haden, 76, of Hannibal, died April 6, 2021, at Willow Care Center in Hannibal. James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hannibal Funeral Home James O'donnell William Howard Haden Arrangement William H. Willow Care Center Recommended for you Subscribers: You need to register & log in to gain access to whig.com beyond the 5 free articles. If you’re not a subscriber visit whig.com/subscribe Register Now Trending Now New Tiramisu location renovated and ready for business 5-year sentence for Quincy man who battered child Raiders gain revenge for last loss as Anderson celebrates historic achievement Quincy man faces charges after a fatal crash Three candidates vie for two seats on the John Wood board of trustees Follow us on Facebook whignews