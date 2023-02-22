Willie R. Shaffer, 66, of Loraine, died at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 21, 2023, in Loraine.
Born October 25, 1956, in Quincy, Willie was the son of William and Loney Belle Jackson Shaffer. He married Judy Rose Ruebbelke on November 5, 1980, in Quincy. She survives.
Willie held various jobs throughout his life but worked mostly in the farming industry. First and foremost, Willie was a family man enjoying the time he spent with his family, especially his children, and grandchildren. Willie volunteered as a Little League coach and enjoyed spending time outdoors, whether he was farming, fishing, or hunting.
Surviving is his wife, Judy; his children, Melanie (David) Del Castillo and their children; Marco Del Castillo, and Christian (Bri) Del Castillo and their son, Cortez Del Castillo; Willie Jr. (April) Shaffer and their children; Abigail Shaffer, Ashton Powers, Alainabelle Shaffer, and Amberlyn Shaffer; Nichole (Luke) Roberts and their children; Luke Jr. (Matti) Roberts and Julie Roberts; Brandy Shaffer; and Cody Shaffer and his children; Sawyer Shaffer and Annaliese Shaffer; his siblings, William, Freddy, Hilda, Mary, Carolyn, and Frances; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepson, Chad Ruebbelke, and numerous brothers and sisters.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Loraine United Methodist Church, 610 E. Center Street, Loraine, IL. by Pastor Ron Tallcott.
A visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home, 110 E. School Street, Camp Point, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
