Kathleen Rodgers, 45, works at John Wood Community College as Manager, Career Services and Community-Based Outreach. She grew up in Libertyville, Ill., and moved to Quincy with her family in 2010. She is married to her best friend, Chad, and they have two children, Olivia and Ethan. Ethan is in high school, and Olivia just graduated and is off to college this fall.