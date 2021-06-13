Seven area students recently graduated from the University of Iowa

Bennet Oakley, of Quincy, earned is Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics.

Brendan Seabold, of Quincy, earned his Bachelor of Science in Human Physiology.

Renee Cafun, of Quincy, earned her Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Biomedical Engineering.

Evan Carmean, of Versailles, Ill., earned his Bachelor of Arts in Russian.

Kaylee Kuhn, of Ursa, Ill., earned her Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Ethan Shafer, of Des Moines, Iowa, earned his Bachelor of Business Administration, Management.

Hunter Wilde, of Carthage, Ill., earned his Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance.

The university's Spring Dean's List included twelve area students and graduates:

Renee Cafun of Quincy

Olivia Dohm of Quincy

Jonah Heberlein of Quincy

Maacah Heberlein of Quincy

Bailey Hollis of Hamilton, Ill.

David Kewney of Quincy

Kaylee Kuhn of Ursa, Ill.

Benjamin Makins of Quincy

Bennett Oakley of Quincy

Brendan Seabold of Quincy

Brianna Vogel of Quincy

Cory Weirather of Quincy

These students all maintained GPA's of 3.5 or higher along with meeting many other requirements specific to their areas of study.

Of those twelve, Quincyans Cafun, Kewney, and Seabold, were included on the President's List for maintaining 4.0 GPA's or higher.

