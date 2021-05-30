Palmyra, Mo. Palmyra's Sedmack makes Greenville Dean's List May 30, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Palmyra's Caleb Sedmack, a senior student at Greenville University, has been named to the university's Spring Dean's List for his academic achievements, according to a release from the school. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dean's List Caleb Sedmack Palmyra Education Greenville University Achievement University Recommended for you Trending Now Coffee shop at 7th and Broadway recommended by Plan Commission Thirty years in the making: Gilliland back on top as city golf champion Quincy woman arrested on multiple child porn charges Driver killed in Adams County crash Thursday New Camp Point grocery store thriving after six months in business Follow us on Facebook whignews