How can a Sunday afternoon possibly be so relaxing after a week of what seemed like such an eventful week? The past week blends into something like a haze lined with touches of God’s goodness in degrees of which I trusted or worried.

You know how it goes, first grader Hosanna sprains her ankle while jumping on the trampoline. Next little Joshua twists his foot while taking a bike ride, then hangs onto Mama every bit of his waking hours. Yes, there’s also a fatigued Mama. Daniel’s oldest brother Tobias and his wife, along with their two sweet children came for a four day visit, blessing us without end. Tobias even made a pair of the most adorable crutches for little Hosanna. A lady’s retreat in Indiana, which I planned to attend, was to be Friday and Saturday. Finding baby sitters to watch the children while Mama was gone for a day and a half came next. I clutched my head, wondering if I should even consider to go or not.

