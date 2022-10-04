Guess I’m not the only one who dislikes wasting food. Here’s what one reader wrote in response to a recent column on this topic (with a few added comments):

"Barbara: I loved your 'what to do with leftovers' article. It’s about time we as Americans quit being the shame of the developed world by wasting gobs of nutritious food. We overbuy, overcook and over-waste.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.