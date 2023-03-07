My 30-something daughter has a different view of the world than her 60-something mother. The older we both become, the less we agree on the big things in life. I grew up in a time she can only imagine and her experiences have molded her in a way I cannot always understand.
My childhood was a trusting place. We thought adults were good at heart and authority was not to be questioned. We believed our religion was our birthright and we were charged with witnessing and bringing others to “the fold”.
Right was always right and things that were wrong never changed. We prayed, we worked hard at any job we could get and our credit scores and reputations were a measure of our character.
Abortion was wrong, there were no gay rights, and women married men. It was the way it was, and we knew nothing different.
The world has changed; I know. And I have learned to adapt. I agree with some changes in culture and am ambivalent to others. But my core values grew inside me before I knew there was a choice. I struggle trying to change my views, even though I know some of those beliefs, while honestly instilled, are not necessarily right.
Society says it may be okay now to choose not to say the Pledge of Allegiance or pray or go to church or obey authority if one disagrees. It’s not wrong to see things in shades of gray. Organized religion is fading away and being replaced by spirituality that can be lived without reading the Bible or singing hymns.
If right is not always right, I am not sure how to navigate through life anymore. The structure of my upbringing is being challenged daily and my daughter sees my views as out of touch with today’s realities.
I suppose this is the way each generation interacts; I remember the protests and drug use of the 60s by my peers and how we clung to our hippie convictions. Our parents shook their heads and prayed for us to find our way back to the way we were raised.
Now my own daughter has become an adult, a wife, a mother; she is her own person with beliefs and ideals that are not necessarily the ones she grew up with.
I listen to her views and see the logic and sincerity in them. She is as sure of herself as I was at that age, and her opinions are set in stone. Mine are, too. But I try to understand that life must change and the way we interpret it depends on what we see around us.
We agree to disagree on some things; she sighs at my 20th century viewpoints and I notice the unease with which she navigates this confusing time. She worries for her daughter’s future; in that we agree.
Are the “old ways” no longer applicable? Can what we see in society now be “right”? Now that the discipline and many rules of the past are becoming lax and irrelevant, the world has become more complicated and less secure. Or, maybe, the rules themselves are the catalyst for the turmoil. I don’t know.
I’m a part of the older generation now, and I sometimes think it’s time for me to take my life experiences and pack them away like yellowed linens. How I lived and what I believed are good for quaint storytelling; their relevance only serves to show how naïve we evidently were.
I miss that naiveté. That clear-cut path of living that showed us the direction our lives were supposed to take as we shared time on the planet with others. All I can do now is try to be kind, honest, and worthy of the life I’ve been given. Maybe that’s all we really need to agree on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.