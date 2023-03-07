My 30-something daughter has a different view of the world than her 60-something mother. The older we both become, the less we agree on the big things in life. I grew up in a time she can only imagine and her experiences have molded her in a way I cannot always understand.

My childhood was a trusting place. We thought adults were good at heart and authority was not to be questioned. We believed our religion was our birthright and we were charged with witnessing and bringing others to “the fold”.

