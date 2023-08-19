Poor Barbie. Her movie was great, and it reminded me of my childhood love of the popular doll. But you know what’s going to happen.
We’ll hear all the rhetoric that has plagued her for decades:
“Barbie is an unrealistic portrayal of womanhood. That image scars every little girl who sees her/plays with her/ thinks about her. Girls will never measure up to Barbie’s life/looks/tippytoes.”
Can we stop blaming Barbie for every self-image problem any woman has ever had? I’ve been hearing it for the last 40 years or so, and the claim perpetuates the very premise it tries to prevent.
We who were there from Barbie’s first appearance know better. It’s time we spoke up.
I got my first Barbie when I was 5 or 6. I don’t remember how she was dressed, or even exactly how she looked. All I recall is her stiff legs and perky chest and blonde hair.
She tap-walked across the couch in my little-girl grasp. I smiled at her silly tiptoes. And who could walk in those tiny, spiky shoes? But Barbie only walked if I helped her, so it didn’t matter.
I loved this doll. I loved how her legs moved like scissors. And I liked putting her hair in ponytails and pigtails; just like my mom did to my hair.
The best part about having a Barbie was being able to make clothes for her. She was not very cooperative. Her arms refused to go into sleeves, and I quickly learned how important moveable elbows were for real little girls.
I don’t remember buying clothes for Barbie. That would take away the fun of wrapping scraps around her waist and securing them with a rubber band for a skirt. I cut a big circle from an old dishtowel and made a slit for Barbie’s head. Presto! Poncho!
My favorite dresses for Barbie were made of sock tops. All you needed was an old sock and some scissors. My own socks were the perfect size for dressmaking. The stretchy top slid upwards on Barbie’s legs and shinnied over her trim body. The tube dress stayed put, and no arms needed to be bent.
Her hair was shiny. It wasn’t a color anyone in my family had, and it was soft to the touch. Barbie had never run outside on a hot summer day or tussled with pesky brothers, so her hair was perfect in a pretend way.
Every girl learned not to try and wash Barbie’s hair or let her swim in the tub, though. She would have tangly, un-brushable hair forever after.
I had a shoebox to keep Barbie in. All her towel/sock/scrappy clothes made a soft bed for this doll who had to lie down without a little girl to hold her. I put Barbie in her box and returned to my real life and real bed at the end of each day.
When Mom tucked me in, I looked at her doughy, soft face and felt her warm, bendable hands as they patted the covers. Mom’s hair was black and hastily arranged, because she spent more time on her children than herself.
Her wide, flat feet padded toward the bedroom door. She bent her ample arms to click on the nightlight and turned back to smile a goodnight.
Those Barbie years of my girlhood were never spent wishing and hoping I would grow up to look like a doll. I didn’t imagine a tiny waist or perfect hair or flawless makeup.
I imagined and hoped with all my heart that I would be a grownup lady just like my mom. Slightly plump from eating great, self-made suppers. A face wrinkled with laugh lines. And ordinary. Just like everybody real.
Give it a rest. It’s just a doll.
