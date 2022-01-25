Linda L. McNay, 70, of Quincy, IL, died January 23, 2022 at her home. Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. January 29, 2022, at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home. Burial will follow at Quincy Memorial Park. Visitation will be January 28, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.
Quincy
